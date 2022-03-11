Brokerages Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Target Price at $47.83

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

IFSPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

