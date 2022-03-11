Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$46.80

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE:LB traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,041. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.24.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 159.22%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

