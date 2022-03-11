Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 1,226,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,099. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.