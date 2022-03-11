Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
