Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Target Price at $12.00

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 711,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,108 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

