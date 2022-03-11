Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Target Price at $12.00

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
