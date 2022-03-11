Brokerages Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target at $114.86

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 474,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,244. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $117.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $773,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.