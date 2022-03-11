Brokers Issue Forecasts for Parkland Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.18.

TSE PKI opened at C$32.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

