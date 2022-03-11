Brokers Offer Predictions for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.