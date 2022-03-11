Brokers Set Expectations for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.39.

AltaGas stock opened at C$28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.16. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$20.35 and a 1-year high of C$29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.