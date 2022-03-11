Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,104.20 ($27.57) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.69). The stock has a market cap of £340.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,450.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,530.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

