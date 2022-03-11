BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

DOO stock opened at C$81.14 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.66. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

