BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQR opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,847 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

