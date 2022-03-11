Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$24.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$24.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.11.

HOM.U opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The stock has a market cap of C$624.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.77 and a twelve month high of C$20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6.99%.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

