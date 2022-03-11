BTIG Research Raises CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $72.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $382.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

