BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 81.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ophir Sternberg purchased 28,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $177,628.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

