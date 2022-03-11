Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

About Buyer Group International (Get Rating)

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.