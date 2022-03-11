Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.37

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04), with a volume of 58,692 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37.

Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

