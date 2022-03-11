Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.37

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04), with a volume of 58,692 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £13.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37.
Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)
