C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

