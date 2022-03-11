Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 145.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 131,960 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -273.13 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

