California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 41,867 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $850,481. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

