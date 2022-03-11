California State Teachers Retirement System Has $658,000 Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fluidigm by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 12.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fluidigm by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 477.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 45.36%.

About Fluidigm (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.