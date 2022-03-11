California State Teachers Retirement System Has $703,000 Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 293,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $809.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.