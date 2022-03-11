California State Teachers Retirement System Has $750,000 Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

