California State Teachers Retirement System Has $773,000 Stock Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 18.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 44.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

