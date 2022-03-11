California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 541 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CASS opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

