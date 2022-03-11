California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ecovyst Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.