California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MBWM opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $570.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

