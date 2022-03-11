Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $750,611.85 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

CPE opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.82. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

