Camden Property Trust to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

CPT opened at $168.92 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,303 shares of company stock worth $30,193,113. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

