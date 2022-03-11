Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,784. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 71,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.