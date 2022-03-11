Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.40. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

