Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$171.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$155.36.

Shares of CNR opened at C$163.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at C$3,299,521.58. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

