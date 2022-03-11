Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $5.02. Cano Health shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 224,423 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

