Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
