CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$723.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

