Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 89.06 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.35 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.21 ($1.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAPD shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Capital from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 138 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

