Capital Square LLC Acquires 6,131 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 8,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

