Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

CAPR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,197. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 5.73.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.