Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,959 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,557 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NEP opened at $79.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

