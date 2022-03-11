Captrust Financial Advisors Has $160,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 281.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 181,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 658.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

