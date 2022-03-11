Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after purchasing an additional 530,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,929,000 after purchasing an additional 493,460 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

