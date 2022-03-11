CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $328,100.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $34.47 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.