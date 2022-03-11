CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTRE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

