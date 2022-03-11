CarGurus (CARG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) recently:

3/10/2022 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $58.00.

2/25/2022 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/2/2022 – CarGurus is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/24/2022 – CarGurus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 11,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,066.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,257 shares of company stock worth $3,174,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

