CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust demand and rising prices of used cars are driving CarMax’s sales and earnings. CarMax’s omni-channel strategy, with seamless integration of a world-class in-store experience and an online experience gives the auto retailer the largest addressable market in the used car industry. Solid execution and success of its new online instant appraisal offer bode well. The acquisition of Edmunds has solidified further CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high SG&A costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments for store expansion and development of technology platforms are increasing capex requirements. Stretched balance sheet and prospects for softer CAF income are other headwinds. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.09.

Shares of KMX opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

