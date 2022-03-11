carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CSXXY stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

