Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE:CRI opened at $95.48 on Friday. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

