Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.
Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.