Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.