Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Acquires £5,940 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Adam Vicary acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £5,940 ($7,783.02).

Adam Vicary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Adam Vicary acquired 3,000 shares of Castings stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,757.86).

LON CGS opened at GBX 310 ($4.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.60. The company has a market capitalization of £135.26 million and a PE ratio of 14.98. Castings P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 282.52 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.50).

A number of research firms recently commented on CGS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Castings in a report on Thursday, January 20th. began coverage on Castings in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective for the company.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

