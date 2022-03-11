CBIZ’s (CBZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

CBZ opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

