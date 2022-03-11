Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NYSE CBOE opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.90. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.